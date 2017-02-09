MIT and Segway's robo-hackathon focuses on eldercare

In addition to coming up with helpful applications for Loomo, the event's organizers are also hoping to get participant feedback on how to improve the robot. Segway unveiled the latest developer version of Loomo at CES this year, and announced an array of partners that includes MIT, BMW and Intel. While MIT is focusing on healthcare applications for Loomo, BMW and Intel are exploring uses in autonomous driving and perceptual computing, respectively.

One in four Singaporeans is expected to require elder care by 2030, which puts a strain on the country's healthcare industry, increasing its need for qualified workers. Singapore is not alone in its situation, either, as numerous other nations with aging populations face similar challenges.

The hackathon's winners will be announced on February 13th at the EmTech Asia conference, after which they'll see their projects funded and tested. Segway says more than 300 applicants signed up for the event, which is hopefully an indicator that people are brimming with ideas on how to ease problems in healthcare for elderly people.