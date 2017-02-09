'NBA 2K eLeague' eSports squads will be owned by NBA teams

In 2018, the NBA will team up with Take Two (maker of the NBA 2K videogame series) for a groundbreaking eSports league. That's because this time, the actual NBA franchises will own eSports teams competing for the championship, similar to the way teams can own, or even share, Development League squads. There's no word on which teams will be the first ones to own virtual teams in the "NBA 2K eLeague," but each one will feature five human players and the plan is to eventually have one for each of the league's 30 teams.