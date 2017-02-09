'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' delayed for a second time

The role-playing game, based on the foul-mouthed animated series, is a follow-up to 2014's South Park: The Stick of Truth. Originally slated for a December 6th release date, it was pushed back to the beginning of 2017. At the time, Ubisoft claimed, "The development team wants to make sure the game experience meets the high expectations of fans and the additional time will help them achieve this goal." Ubisoft didn't give an explanation for this latest delay.

The Stick of Truth, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker's first foray into game development, also had its share of problems. After acquiring the rights from now-defunct publisher THQ, Ubisoft pushed back its initial December 2013 release date to March 4, 2014. "Within three weeks after acquiring the game, we sadly realized we had to turn this thing upside down if we hoped to deliver the experience everybody wanted," Ubisoft North America's president, Laurent Detoc, said in a blog update.

Stick of Truth eventually became a success, selling over 5 million copies, and Ubisoft believes The Fractured But Whole will do even better. While this latest delay is sure to disappoint fans, it's encouraging to see Ubisoft's continuing commitment to delivering quality South Park games.