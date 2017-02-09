Show More Results

You don't need to touch the Amazon Tap to use Alexa anymore

A new update makes the speaker a lot more like its Echo cousins.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
1h ago in Gadgetry
Having to touch a device to use voice commands kind of defeats the purpose of having voice commands at all. For example, my use of "Okay, Google" went down dramatically once I switched from Android to iOS. Amazon realizes this problem is a problem too, and the latest over-the-air update for the Tap speaker nixes the need to touch the device to start pestering the Alexa digital assistant. So, like its Echo cousins, now all you have to do to change a song or order dehydrated cereal marshmallows in bulk is use the device's trigger word. Shazbot! I won't judge your shopping habits if you don't judge mine.

