Astronaut filmed elusive blue lightning aboard the ISS

Some types of electrical discharge phenomena like blue jets and red sprites occur way above the altitudes where normal lightning occurs. That makes it tough to see them or even to confirm that they actually take place. There's a group of people living in just the right place to witness them happen, though: astronauts aboard the International Space Station. ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen filmed thunderstorms from the ISS in September 2015 using the most sensitive camera in the orbiting lab. Now, Denmark's National Space Institute has finally confirmed that Mogensen indeed caught 245 blue flashes on cam -- you've really got to watch the video after the break.