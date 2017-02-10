Show More Results

Image credit: HBO / John P. Fleenor
HBO's 'Silicon Valley' returns April 23rd

An anticipated 'Game of Thrones' delay won't stop Pied Piper.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
'Silicon Valley' - Amanda Crew, Thomas Middleditch, Martin Starr, T.J. Miller, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods

HBO's tech-industry satire Silicon Valley will return for its fourth season on April 24th. Despite its usual lead-in Game of Thrones likely getting a late start on its seventh season, Pied Piper & Co. are returning in their usual spring window. We don't have any details on what they're getting up to over the next ten episodes or even a teaser trailer, but we did get a quick visit with some of the cast members via Instagram.

