NBC: Russia 'considers' sending Snowden back to US

A report by NBC News cites unnamed US intelligence sources claiming that Russian officials are deliberating a handover of Edward Snowden as a "gift" to the Trump administration. Since leaking information on the NSA's "PRISM" surveillance, the former government contractor has been living in Russia since 2013 on a permit and is a year away from being able to apply for citizenship. He still faces federal charges, and previously, Donald Trump has called Snowden a "traitor," and a "spy who should be executed.
Snowden himself tweeted out the NBC report, along with a claim that it represents "irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel. No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next."
Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel. No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next. https://t.co/YONqZ1gYqm— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 10, 2017
Interestingly, this claim comes at the same time CNN reports that for the first time, US investigators have verified "some" of the details in the 35-page dossier compiled by a former British intelligence agent, and released by Buzzfeed. The details verified don't relate to the more explosive details, but confirm that certain conversations mentioned in it did happen at the times listed.