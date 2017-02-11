Pros and cons: Our quick verdict on Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1

Convertible laptops aren't anything new these days, but Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 still stands out from the pack. It brings in most of the premium design elements we loved about the original XPS 13, including that gorgeous 13.3-inch, near bezel-less display. But it's a lot more flexible, thanks to its ability to fold into several different orientations, and it's also completely fanless. Sure, you give up some performance to get such a multi-functional device, but for anyone who wants to veg in bed with Netflix, it'll be worth it.