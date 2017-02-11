Show More Results

Pros and cons: Our quick verdict on Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1

It's the convertible laptop XPS fans have been waiting for.

Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
4m ago in Personal Computing
    Convertible laptops aren't anything new these days, but Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 still stands out from the pack. It brings in most of the premium design elements we loved about the original XPS 13, including that gorgeous 13.3-inch, near bezel-less display. But it's a lot more flexible, thanks to its ability to fold into several different orientations, and it's also completely fanless. Sure, you give up some performance to get such a multi-functional device, but for anyone who wants to veg in bed with Netflix, it'll be worth it.

    86
    Pros
    • Sturdy construction
    • Slim profile
    • Versatile design
    • Comfortable keyboard and trackpad
    Cons
    • A bit less powerful than other ultraportables and convertibles
    • Battery life is only average
    • Quad HD+ display is a pricey upgrade

    Summary

    Del’s XPS 13 2-in-1 doesn’t deliver many surprises, but it’s a faithful rendition of the company’s beloved premium laptop with convertible features.

