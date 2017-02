Buying Your First Synth: What to Consider and Where to Get the Best Deal

FACT Synthesizers offer a aspiring musicians at a range of skill levels a solid starting point. What's more, there are some great affordable options to help you figure out if the desire to make noise is worth a big investment. FACT's guide is a handy reference for things to consider as well as some gear recommendations.

How to Build a Space Suit That's Actually (Sort of) Comfortable

Katharine Schwab, Fast Company We've reported on Boeing's fancy new space suit in the past, but Fast Company offers a detailed look at what went into designing and building the orbit attire that could do wonders for in-flight comfort.