Google adds iconic African landmarks to Street View

One of them is a UNESCO World Heritage village built on top of water, while another is the snazzy-looking National Theatre of Ghana. You can also visit Senegal's 49-meter/161-foot bronze statue called the African Renaissance monument unveiled in the presence of 19 African heads of state back in 2010. There's also Lake Retba in Senegal that's known for its pink waters.

If you're a nature person through and through, you can visit all seven national parks Google and the Uganda Wildlife Authority captured on film, as well. The big G used its famous Street View trekker to film the sights and the wildlife. Dirk Friedrich, Google Street View's program manager, wrote in the announcement post: