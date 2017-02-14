Dodge Beyoncé's haterz in the 8-bit game 'Lemonade Rage'

No game is complete without an accompanying soundtrack and Lemonade Rage features the appropriate 8-bit sounds from 8 Bit Universe to complement the visuals. The small group of developers -- Joe Laquinte, Justin Au, Line Johnsen, and Colby Spear​ -- explained to Pigeons & Planes that the more they thought about the "Hold Up" music video, the more they felt like it could easily translate to a video game. The results really are quite good, but don't take my word for it: Go make your own lemonade inside your browser of choice.