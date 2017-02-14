Canon's latest DSLRs are the EOS 77D and Rebel T7i

Canon is adding two new members to its EOS DSLR lineup, the 77D and Rebel T7i (aka EOS 800D). The former is designed to be a step above the Rebel series but below the 80D, which was introduced nearly a year ago. It features a 24.2-megapixel (APS-C) CMOS sensor with a Digic 7 processor, Dual Pixel AF, 6fps continuos shooting, max ISO of 25,600 and a 45-point autofocus system. There's also Bluetooth, NFC and WiFi connectivity for controlling the camera remotely, while video-recording is limited to 1080p at up to 60fps.
You'll find near-identical specs -- most notably Dual Pixel AF -- on the more affordable Rebel model, with the main differences being that the T7i sports a slightly different layout, lacks a control dial on the back and ditches the info window at the top. The EOS 77D and Rebel T7i will hit stores in April for $900 and $750 body-only, respectively. Canon says both of these are intended for people who want a camera like the 80D but don't want to spend over $1,000. Or, if you'd rather have a more compact shooter, the new EOS M6 mirrorless may be worth considering.