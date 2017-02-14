Show More Results

Canon's latest DSLRs are the EOS 77D and Rebel T7i

The new cameras are geared toward the semi-pro crowd.
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
1h ago in Cameras
Canon is adding two new members to its EOS DSLR lineup, the 77D and Rebel T7i (aka EOS 800D). The former is designed to be a step above the Rebel series but below the 80D, which was introduced nearly a year ago. It features a 24.2-megapixel (APS-C) CMOS sensor with a Digic 7 processor, Dual Pixel AF, 6fps continuos shooting, max ISO of 25,600 and a 45-point autofocus system. There's also Bluetooth, NFC and WiFi connectivity for controlling the camera remotely, while video-recording is limited to 1080p at up to 60fps.

You'll find near-identical specs -- most notably Dual Pixel AF -- on the more affordable Rebel model, with the main differences being that the T7i sports a slightly different layout, lacks a control dial on the back and ditches the info window at the top. The EOS 77D and Rebel T7i will hit stores in April for $900 and $750 body-only, respectively. Canon says both of these are intended for people who want a camera like the 80D but don't want to spend over $1,000. Or, if you'd rather have a more compact shooter, the new EOS M6 mirrorless may be worth considering.

