Canon's latest DSLRs are the EOS 77D and Rebel T7i

You'll find near-identical specs -- most notably Dual Pixel AF -- on the more affordable Rebel model, with the main differences being that the T7i sports a slightly different layout, lacks a control dial on the back and ditches the info window at the top. The EOS 77D and Rebel T7i will hit stores in April for $900 and $750 body-only, respectively. Canon says both of these are intended for people who want a camera like the 80D but don't want to spend over $1,000. Or, if you'd rather have a more compact shooter, the new EOS M6 mirrorless may be worth considering.