Conway is 'unclear' who retweeted a racist from her account

The tweet was deleted, though not quickly enough, it seems. When questioned by Buzzfeed News about the exchange, Conway claimed that "I don't know who had access to my account."

"I've never heard of Lib Hypocrisy obviously. I denounce whoever it is. I'm going to find out who's tweeting it. It will be immediately deleted. Everybody makes mistakes," she continued.

This has not been a good week for Conway (and it's only Tuesday). Today host Matt Lauer called her out on-air this morning for giving nonsensical answers. Compounding that, the US Office of Government Ethics has officially recommended that the White House reprimand her for publicly endorsing Ivanka Trump's products during her recent appearance on Fox News.

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff, is what I would tell you... I hate shopping but I'm going to go get some for myself today," Conway said during the Fox and Friends interview. "I'm going to give it a free commercial here, go buy it today."

Conway has been criticized repeatedly over the past few weeks for not only coining the term "alternative facts" but also repeatedly referencing the "Bowling Green Massacre," a terrorist attack that never happened. While there's no means of confirming whether or not Conway herself wrote that retweet, the fact that it was published at all is yet another faux pas for a presidential administration that has been beleaguered by missteps since coming to power in January.