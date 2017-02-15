'Apocalypse Now' game studio tries raising $5.9 million on its own

The funding switch hasn't changed the title's plan: A first-person survival horror trudge through the jungles of Vietnam, rooting the player in the boots of Captain Willard (Martin Sheen in the original film) on his mission to assassinate the rogue Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando). The new, standalone site aims to become a hub for community engagement during the game's long development. According to the team's post on the game's Kickstarter, backers and fans can visit the site to "see real-time updates on the game through posts, livestreams and group community events" and enjoy direct communication with the team.

The reward options on the dedicated crowdfunding site are mostly the same as those on the game's Kickstarter, though they also give access to an eventual beta version of the game. Legacy backers who opt to give again to the new campaign will automatically get bumped up a tier.

It should be noted that the Kickstarter campaign was never intended to fund the whole game -- just raise about one-fifth of the production's funding total before a second-longer term effort launched, according to The Verge. It's unclear whether the Kickstarter campaign will stay up for a moonshot hope at funding the last $720,000 or be shut down before it ends in 9 days.

Backers will receive their rewards shortly after the larger funding goal has been met, according to an update on the Kickstarter campaign's page, but that's the extent of information on the crowdfunding transition. We've reached out to Apocalypse Now's team and will update when we learn more.