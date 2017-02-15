Facebook now lets companies post job listings

The very nature of the platform also increases the chances that you'll see relevant jobs, although not always for reasons you might like. It'll show job listings in the News Feed if you've liked a company's page, and companies can pay to increase the chances that their listings will be visible to specific demographics. And if you're fully committed to job hunting, there's a dedicated jobs section on both the web and in mobile apps.

There's no doubt that Facebook wants to keep you from drifting to LinkedIn and other services, even though it's not quite direct competition. It's potentially a serious blow that could hurt Microsoft's dreams of being a go-to source for job-related tasks. However, Facebook tells Business Insider that this is as much about reflecting reality as anything else. Companies were already creating unofficial job posts on Facebook -- this just formalizes the process. In that sense, the listings feature could succeed just by addressing the need that already exists.