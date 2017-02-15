Henrietta Lacks will be immortalized in an HBO special

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks is based on Rebecca Skloot's nonfiction bestseller of the same name and stars Oprah Winfrey as Henrietta's daughter Deborah and Rose Byrne as Skloot herself. According to HBO's press materials, the film tells Henrietta's story from Deborah's perspective as she and Skloot "learn about the mother she never knew and understand how the unauthorized harvesting of Lacks' cancerous cells in 1951 led to unprecedented medical breakthroughs, changing countless lives and the face of medicine forever." Beyond just medicine, Henrietta's story is one of an African American woman who unknowingly saved countless lives after her death and changed how we discuss the consent and privacy issues involved in using someone's genetic material without their knowledge.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks will debut on HBO Saturday, April 22nd at 8 pm ET/PT.