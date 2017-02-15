HTC's mobile VR headset won't be a copycat

Given the Vive's relative success (it managed to upstage the Oculus Rift to a degree), it's not surprising that HTC would bet on conquering mobile VR as well. The question is whether or not this bet on VR will work. Although the Vive has helped stem the bleeding, HTC is still losing money -- a second headset isn't guaranteed to bring the company back to profitability. It's still too soon to tell how large the VR market will get, and HTC may end up becoming the champion of a category that never truly reaches the mainstream.