IMAX opens first VR theater in Los Angeles

IMAX has been teasing its VR centers for almost a year now. Since then, we've seen other cinema chains, such as MK2 in Paris, construct similar installations dedicated to virtual immersion. The idea is simple: most people have never tried the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, due to a lack of funds or space in their living room. There's also a group of people who just want to try the occasional experience -- if you're a climbing fan, for instance, you might want to play Sólfar Studios' Everest VR, but little else. With IMAX VR, you can now access these experiences on a pay-as-you-go basis.

At launch, IMAX has a mixture of immersive games and movies including Star Wars: Trials on Tatooine, Eagle Flight and The Walk. To stand out, IMAX is also working on exclusive content. It's not ready just yet, but the company has raised $50 million to aid its development and the construction of additional VR centers. These are planned for New York, California, China and the UK. Before they're built, IMAX needs to prove that the business model works. While there's interest in VR, it's not clear how many people want to try and pay for the experience on a regular basis.