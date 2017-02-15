'Street Fighter' on Nintendo Switch flings first-person hadokens

Alright, it's not perfect. The latest episode of Capcom TV showcased the new mode, "Way Of The Hado," which looks more like a House Of The Dead-style rail shooter than the fluid combat Street Fighter is known for. The host ends up flinging his motion-control Joy-Con controllers around to erratically activate Ryu's trademark fireball, uppercut and spin-kick special moves to take down waves of Shadaloo grunts. Maybe the activation gestures will get tightened up before release, but the video gave me flashbacks to the controller-flailing heydey of Wii Sports when precision took a backseat to spastic jabs and prayers.