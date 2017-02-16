IBM and Indiegogo are bringing Watson's smarts to the masses

According to IBM, any qualified Indiegogo project will have free access to the Watson IoT platform and cloud services for an unlimited amount of time. That means developers can take advantage of more than 160 off-the-shelf services like AI, Blockchain, advanced analytics and cyber security while saving countless dollars and development hours in the process. Indiegogo entrepreneurs will also have access to IBM's network of experts, mentors and business partners.

The Watson partnership also expands on Arrow's existing "Arrow Certified" program which helps make Indiegogo projects become reality much faster by offering up to $500,000 in benefits ranging from raw parts and materials to financing support. So far, IBM and Arrow's support has already helped bring two well-received Indiegogo products to market: Fitly's Smart Plate and PlayDate's connected pet ball.