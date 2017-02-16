Pixar opens a free Khan Academy course on storytelling

Pixar is offering a free course through Khan Academy that can help you find the kind of stories you want to tell -- and help you tell them better. The "Art of Storytelling" is the latest installment in a series of free courses from the studio called "Pixar in a Box." It discusses ways to build worlds and characters, how to make sure your stories reflect your unique perspective, along with other relevant advice. And if there's anybody qualified to give storytelling advice, it's the creators of Toy Story, Wall-E and Up.