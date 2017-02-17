"The GIF format has the ability to loop infinitely, so it's perfect for learning new signs," Hilari Scarl, director and producer for Sign With Robert said. "It doesn't require the back and forth of hitting play, rewind or repeat."

It's unlikely that you'll learn sign language through GIFs alone. But it's a clever way of promoting a truly life-changing skill, and could encourage more people to study the language in greater depth. For many, Giphy is the go-to GIF repository, so there's a good chance these loops will surface as people conduct their usual searches. Sign language GIFs have been done before, but now they're more likely to have a real impact on the web.