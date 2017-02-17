When Google announced the Pixel and Pixel XL, it showed off three colors: silver, black and "really blue." Only two of those made it to the UK, however, with the third and whackiest option remaining a US exclusive. Well, not anymore. The blue Pixel is available for pre-order today through EE and Carphone Warehouse "until stocks last." Yeah, it's being described as a "limited edition," so like the regular Pixel we're not expecting much in the way of stock. It's available in both the 5-inch X and 5.5-inch XL varieties, although you're stuck with 32GB of storage (no 128GB option, boo.) Google says the phone will come to stores on February 24th, so even if you miss the pre-order blast, there's still a chance of picking one up.