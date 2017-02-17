Here's our first look at HBO's 'Silicon Valley' season four

Richard Hendricks, the hapless-yet-brilliant lead of HBO's Silicon Valley, is back. And once again, he has some big ideas percolating, judging from the show's first teaser trailer. But his path to glory will likely be littered with plenty of setbacks, humiliation and hilarity. Just a guess (based on how things have worked out so far on the Mike Judge series). When last we left the Pied Piper team, they were considering pivoting pivot away from the exciting world of compression. But it sounds like things won't go as smoothly as they expect when the show returns on April 23rd.