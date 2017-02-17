"I was given a 360-degree camera as a present," Ashmore explains, "and I wanted to use it to help anxious children I see come into the hospital." Offering a sneak peek of the day can put young patients at ease. Matthew Down, a 10-year-old who has to have annual MRI scans, recalls how he was "really worried" before his first scan. "I didn't know what to expect. Even though my dad explained, I couldn't imagine what it would be like." Trialling the app, he said it could be "really helpful" for first-timers.

The app is free to download, and will soon be available on iOS too. The videos are simple, but they could have a huge impact on the UK health system. If children are more comfortable, they're less likely to require a general anaesthetic. The whole process should be quicker too, making the NHS a more efficient operation -- both in terms of money and time. For now "My MRI" is just a trial, with a link to the app included in select appointment letters. Ashmore hopes it will be expanded in the future, however, so that VR headsets are readily available in waiting rooms.