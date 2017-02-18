Intel made a drone to help an NBA player in the Slam Dunk Contest

Orlando Magic player Aaron Gordon took things to a whole new level in tonight's NBA Slam Dunk Contest, one of the main events during the league's All-Star Weekend. The 21-year-old worked with Intel on a drone to use an assist prop for his first dunk at the event, something which had obviously never been done before. Unfortunately, it took Gordon a few tries to successfully take the pass from the drone and dunk the ball in the basket, but it was still great to see it happen in the end.