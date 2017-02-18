Intel made a drone to help an NBA player in the Slam Dunk Contest

Orlando Magic player Aaron Gordon took things to a whole new level in tonight's NBA Slam Dunk Contest, one of the main events during the league's All-Star Weekend. The 21-year-old worked with Intel on a drone to use an assist prop for his first dunk at the event, something which had obviously never been done before. Unfortunately, it took Gordon a few tries to successfully take the pass from the drone and dunk the ball in the basket, but it was still great to see it happen in the end.
Gordon's mother is an an employee at Intel, so she deserves some of the credit for this idea. And even though it wasn't enough to get him the win this evening, you have to give him props for thinking outside the box.
Did you see that? Air Gordon takes flight and goes through the legs with the assist from a Drone powered by @Intel. #VerizonDunk pic.twitter.com/jQpFs0Bh9h— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2017