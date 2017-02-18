Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Now Amazon Echo can access your Outlook.com calendar

Open up the Alexa app to link your personal calendar accounts.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Home
Comments
323 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

As a part of Amazon's ongoing quest to make Alexa and its Echo devices deeply embedded within our lives, this week it added support for Microsoft Calendar accounts. If your account ends in Outlock.com, Live.com or Hotmail.com, then it should be accessible with no problem, however, according to the FAQ, corporate Exchange accounts are probably a no-go. Alexa already supports Google Calendar, but that's it. There's no iCloud access either, however, Geekwire points out a Redditor's project on Github that might help.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file