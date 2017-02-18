Now Amazon Echo can access your Outlook.com calendar

As a part of Amazon's ongoing quest to make Alexa and its Echo devices deeply embedded within our lives, this week it added support for Microsoft Calendar accounts. If your account ends in Outlock.com, Live.com or Hotmail.com, then it should be accessible with no problem, however, according to the FAQ, corporate Exchange accounts are probably a no-go. Alexa already supports Google Calendar, but that's it. There's no iCloud access either, however, Geekwire points out a Redditor's project on Github that might help.