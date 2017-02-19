Color-changing hair dye responds to your environment

Creator Lauren Bowker tells Wired that the dye is safe. It uses "less toxic" materials, such as irritants that are wrapped in polymers to minimize the damage to your hair and scalp. In theory, it shouldn't be any more harmful than the dye you buy at the store.

Fire still needs to be refined and fully assessed for safety before you can buy it. However, this isn't one of those far-off projects that will take many years to reach shelves -- there's already production-oriented testing underway. If everything goes smoothly, you could soon have a hair color evolves from moment to moment, not just whenever you feel up to a dyeing session.