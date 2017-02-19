Self-driving car race finishes with a crash

Not that Roborace is likely to dispute the need for improvement -- that's what a test like this is for. The race series organizer won't fulfill its dream of full-scale driverless competition until it knows the cars can navigate on their own without making unforced errors, and that means subjecting them to race-like conditions. While it'll be difficult to completely avoid crashes, the vehicles have to be intelligent enough that most of the starting lineup in a given race will cross the finish line.

Papelón de un vehículo autónomo en Puerto Madero: el Roborace sin conductor chocó contra la estatua de Lola Mora

Más https://t.co/fEzjiYCJAM pic.twitter.com/8B3bufHJwX — Autoblog Argentina (@Autoblogcomar) February 18, 2017