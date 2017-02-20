The new series will consist of seven 60-minute episodes. Each one was shot with a range of 4K cameras customised for the technically challenging job of shooting underwater. Ultra high-def "tow cams," for instance, were used to shoot dolphins and predatory fish front-on, while novel "suction cams" were adapted to film on the backs of whale sharks and orcas.

Image Credit: BBC/Hugh Miller

"The oceans are the most exciting place to be right now, because new scientific discoveries have given us a new perspective of life beneath the waves," James Honeyborne, the show's executive producer said. "Blue Planet II is taking is cue from these breakthroughs, unveiling unbelievable new places, extraordinary new behaviours and remarkable new creatures."

The show follows Planet Earth II, a hugely successful nature series that attracted viewers young and old last year. It averaged 10.2 million viewers per episode, with a high of 13.1 million for episode two, which featured beautiful snow leopards and hilarious, back-rubbing grizzly bears. The BBC will, of course, be hoping for a similar level of success with Blue Planet II. We just hope a little more than four minutes is available in 4K on iPlayer.