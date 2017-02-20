Claim your Nintendo Switch online account name right now

We're a little over a week away from Nintendo releasing its next console, the Switch, and the company is prepping the launchpad. If you want to secure your Nintendo Account user ID for the system, now's the time to do so. Apparently this replaces the Nintendo Network ID from previous consoles, according to the ever-vigilant Wario64. That's not confusing or anything. If you manage to get your account set up (a few of us here are just being hit with password-reset pages), let us know in the comments.