HBO will stream its Sunday lineup early to make room for Oscars

You won't have to choose between following the Oscars this Sunday and catching up on your favorite HBO show. The network just announced that it will stream the next episodes of Girls, Big Little Lies and Crashing on HBO Now/Go two days early on Friday, February 24th. Additionally, the episodes will also pop up early on the network's on-demand offerings.
It's a pragmatic move by HBO -- TV networks typically avoid airing new episodes of shows during the Oscars. But thanks to its many different platforms, HBO can be a bit more flexible about how it releases things. It turns out streaming video isn't just good for the likes of Netflix; it also allows traditional networks to break old rules.