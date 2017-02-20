House bills would ban warrantless use of fake cell sites

The other, the Geolocation Privacy and Surveillance Act, would create legal guidelines for using location technology both by police and private outfits.

We don't have access to the full text of the bills as of this writing, so it's not clear how thorough the bills are and whether there are loopholes that undermine their effectiveness. Just what are "exigent circumstances," exactly -- a time-sensitive kidnapping case? If these bills become laws, though, they could still go a long way toward eliminating confusion over when and how cell site simulators get used. For instance, courts have had mixed opinions on whether or not cops need warrants for location data -- these measures could settle that question once and for all.