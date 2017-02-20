Piloted hoverbike redefines 'dangerous'

Good news: a private company has developed a manned hoverbike you may well fly one day. Only... you might not want to. Startup company Hoversurf is teasing the Scorpion-3, an electric quadcopter bike that offers both automated and manual control. It's billed as safe thanks to "state of the art flight controllers" that keep checks on aspects like altitude and speed, and those are no doubt true. But, well, look at it -- you're one jolt away from losing your legs to those unprotected blades. And did we mention how easy it would be to fall off with that unrestrained, motorcycle-style seating?