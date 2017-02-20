Show More Results

Piloted hoverbike redefines 'dangerous'

One false move and you'll lose a leg.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
59m ago in Transportation
Good news: a private company has developed a manned hoverbike you may well fly one day. Only... you might not want to. Startup company Hoversurf is teasing the Scorpion-3, an electric quadcopter bike that offers both automated and manual control. It's billed as safe thanks to "state of the art flight controllers" that keep checks on aspects like altitude and speed, and those are no doubt true. But, well, look at it -- you're one jolt away from losing your legs to those unprotected blades. And did we mention how easy it would be to fall off with that unrestrained, motorcycle-style seating?

It's not clear how likely the Scorpion-3 is to reach mass production, let alone when you'd have a crack at it. It's entirely possible that the design could change between now and any formal launch. Until then, though, it's a well-meaning idea that's clearly meant more for daredevils (or at least, the very well insured) than the average person. We'll stick to terra firma for now.

