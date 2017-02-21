Atari's 'Swordquest' comic returns without the game

Swordquest was not only one of gaming's first titles to combine fast paced action with the logic and puzzle-solving of adventure games, but also one of the few to offer substantial real-world prizes. Unfortunately, thanks to Atari's financial problems, the fourth game in the series was never released, leaving gamers with unsolved puzzles and an unfinished tale.

The upcoming comic series uses this real-world tale as its inspiration, telling the story of Swordquest super-fan Peter Case. With the last game in the series never seeing the light of day, it crushed the comic's protagonist, but after having to move back in with his mother, Peter rediscovers all his old Atari stuff - but with a fantastical twist.

The series will be co-written by Chad Bowers and Chris Sims, writers of both Marvel's recent nostalgic X-Men '92 series. The artwork comes from Batman '66 artist Scott Kowalchuck, as well as featuring a special pencilled cover variant drawn by the artist of the original DC series, George Perez.

Dynamite Entertainment's first issue of Swordquest is out this May, featuring four variant covers and costing just 25 cents.