Engadget giveaway: Win a Portal WiFi router!

They utilize channels of the spectrum untapped by most routers to keep your data flowing.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
35m ago in Gadgetry
Not only do many of us tax the limits of our bandwidth and routers, but if you're in a crowded environment and scan networks, you'll often see a long list of neighboring ones all up in your space -- Bill Wi the Science Fi anyone? Portal has come up with a method to avoid the noise by using more channels of the 5GHz WiFi spectrum than other devices. These FastLanes, as they're called, help your data move along without any neighboring interference, making them ideal for crowded environments. Plus, the onboard WiFi AutoPilot continuously monitors your network and optimizes data lanes to avoid congestion.

A Portal WiFi router is capable of covering 3,000 square feet on its own, but since they're mesh network-capable, you can easily expand your coverage area with additional units. This week, Portal has provided us with three of its breakthrough devices for a trio of lucky readers. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning a Portal WiFi router.

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. Three (3) winners will each receive one (1) Portal WiFi router ($199 value each).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until Feb. 22nd at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

