Facebook hopes to stream an MLB game every week

Such an arrangement wouldn't come out of nowhere. Univision chose Facebook Live when it decided to stream Liga MX games, and consultants tell Reuters that Facebook has been pushing sports rightsholders for other deals. However, MLB would clearly be a huge coup. It could lure some sports fans away from rivals like Twitter, and would give Facebook a way to keep people engaged for hours at a time. Needless to say, that's a huge opportunity to show you more ads. Having said this, you might not mind potential sales pitches if it means tuning in alongside your online friends.