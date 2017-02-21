NASA to announce a 'discovery beyond our solar system' tomorrow

There's no word on what the announcement will entail beyond "new findings" on exoplanets, that information is under embargo with the journal Nature until the press conference starts. But given that they're pulling in prominent researchers from around the world to speak, chances are this is going to be a big deal.

NASA will be broadcasting the event live at NASA TV beginning at 1pm ET. Members of the public are encouraged to follow along and ask questions via twitter using the #askNASA hashtag. The agency also plans to hold an AMA on Reddit at 3pm for anyone that wants additional information.