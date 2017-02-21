SodaStream recalls 51,000 bottles because they might explode

According to the CPSC, these affected bottles were sold at outlets like Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and others between February 2016 and last month. Thankfully, no one has reported an actual SodaStream-related injury yet, so the recall is a precautionary measure for now. The affected bottles are blue, 1-liter sized with the expiration date of "04/2020" printed on the back and SodaStream has built a handy recall page so you can double-check if you've got safe or faulty equipment. If you do happen to have a potentially explosion-prone bottle, the company will issue you a refund.