SodaStream recalls 51,000 bottles because they might explode

Your greatest SodaStream fears have been realized: tens of thousands of SodaStream's plastic bottles may not be able to withstand quite as much pressure as the company thought, causing the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission to issue a recall because they pose an injury risk to carbonation-happy consumers. Some 51,000 bottles sold in the US and another 7,600 bottles sold in Canada are included in the recall because they could potentially explode under pressure -- either while pumping them full of CO2 or simply by shaking a full, carbonated bottle.
According to the CPSC, these affected bottles were sold at outlets like Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and others between February 2016 and last month. Thankfully, no one has reported an actual SodaStream-related injury yet, so the recall is a precautionary measure for now. The affected bottles are blue, 1-liter sized with the expiration date of "04/2020" printed on the back and SodaStream has built a handy recall page so you can double-check if you've got safe or faulty equipment. If you do happen to have a potentially explosion-prone bottle, the company will issue you a refund.