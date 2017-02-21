Show More Results
    What's on TV: 'Ultimate Beastmaster,' Oscars

    Also: 'Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex' Blu-ray, 'A Pixel Story'
    Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
    18m ago in AV
    This week we've got the second episode of Planet Earth II, focusing on Mountains this time. It's also time for Netflix to kick off its worldwide reality TV show, Ultimate Beastmaster. Taking more than a few hints from American Ninja Warrior and predecessors like American Gladiators, it tests contestants with a physically challenging obstacle course. Unique wrinkles include that it will have six customized versions for different countries: Brazil, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and the U.S.

    Of course, the Academy Awards are also queued up for the weekend, and anime fans can grab Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex on Blu-ray -- although you may want to check the reviews first -- while gamers have some new Watch Dogs 2 DLC to play along with the wide release of Halo Wars 2. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

    Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

    • Manchester by the Sea
    • Bad Santa 2
    • Hacksaw Ridge (4K)
    • Beauty and the Beast
    • Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
    • Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2nd Gig
    • Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One, PC)
    • Night in the Woods (PC, PS4)
    • Vaccine (Xbox One, PC)
    • Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin (PS4)
    • Watch_Dogs 2: Human Conditions DLC (PS4)
    • A Pixel Story (Xbox One, PS4)
    • Bokosuka Wars II (Xbox One)
    • Riptide GPL Renegade (Xbox One)

    Tuesday

    • Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark, Netflix, 3AM
    • The Mindy Project, Hulu, 3AM
    • The Flash, CW, 8PM
    • The Wall (season finale), NBC, 8PM
    • The Fosters, Freeform, 8PM
    • New Girl, Fox, 8PM
    • The Game of Dating, TV One, 8PM
    • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
    • 60 Minutes Sports, Showtime, 8PM
    • American Housewife, ABC, 8:30PM
    • The Mick, Fox, 8:30PM
    • The Challenge, MTV, 9PM
    • Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
    • Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
    • D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9PM
    • Outsiders, WGN, 9PM
    • This is Us, NBC, 9PM
    • Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 9PM
    • Bones, Fox, 9PM
    • The Real O'neals, ABC, 9:30PM
    • The Detour (season premiere), TBS, 10PM
    • Stranded with a Million Dollars (series premiere), MTV, 10PM
    • Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10PM
    • Imposters, Bravo, 10PM
    • Teachers, TV Land, 10PM
    • Chicago Fire, NBC, 10PM
    • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 10PM
    • Taboo, FX, 10PM
    • Killing Fields Discovery, 10PM
    • Noisey (season finale), Viceland, 10PM
    • Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
    • Throwing Shade, TV Land, 10:30PM
    • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

    Wednesday

    • The Path, Hulu, 3AM
    • Blindspot, NBC, 8PM
    • Arrow, CW, 8PM
    • Hunted, CBS, 8PM
    • Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8PM
    • Unsung: James Brown (season finale), TV One, 8PM
    • Speechless, ABC, 8:30PM
    • The 100, CW, 9PM
    • Are You the One?, MTV, 9PM
    • The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
    • Nova, PBS, 9PM
    • Star, Fox, 9PM
    • Major Crimes (winter premiere), TNT, 9PM
    • Doubt, CBS, 10PM
    • The Expanse, Syfy, 10PM
    • Legion, FX, 10PM
    • The Quad, BET, 10PM
    • Suits, USA, 10PM
    • Workaholics, Comedy Central, 10PM
    • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10PM
    • Match Game, ABC, 10PM
    • Man Seeking Woman, FXX, 10:30PM
    • Jeff & Some Aliens, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
    • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

    Thursday

    • Supernatural, CW, 8PM
    • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8PM
    • The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8PM
    • Superstore, NBC, 8PM
    • The Great Indoors, CBS, 8:30PM
    • Powerless, NBC, 8:30PM
    • Riverdale, CW, 9PM
    • How to Get Away with Murder (season finale), ABC, 9PM
    • Chicago Med, NBC, 9PM
    • Mom, CBS, 9PM
    • My Kitchen Rules, Fox, 9PM
    • Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30PM
    • The Blacklist: Redemption (series premiere), NBC, 10PM
    • Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV, 10PM
    • Baskets, FX, 10PM
    • Colony, USA, 10PM
    • The Blacklist, NBC, 10PM
    • Portlandia, IFC, 10PM
    • Nirvanna the Band the Show, Viceland, 10PM
    • Training Day, CBS, 10PM
    • Nightwatch, A&E, 10PM
    • People Just Do Nothing, Viceland, 10:30PM
    • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

    Friday

    • Ultimate Beastmaster (S1), Netflix, 3AM
    • Legend Quest (S1), Netflix, 3AM
    • Patriot (S1), Amazon Prime, 3AM
    • The Vampire Diaries, CW, 8PM
    • Grimm, NBC, 8PM
    • Macgyver, CBS, 8PM
    • Last Man Standing, ABC, 8PM
    • Rosewood, Fox, 8PM
    • Dr. Ken, ABC, 8:30PM
    • Reign, CW, 9PM
    • Rise, Viceland, 9PM
    • Shark Tank, ABC, 9PM
    • Emerald City, NBC, 9PM
    • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9PM
    • Sleepy Hollow, Fox, 9PM
    • Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom, Showtime, 8:30PM
    • Vice (season premiere), HBO, 11PM
    • The Wheel, Discovery, 10PM

    Saturday

    • Infidelity in Suburbia, Lifetime, 8PM
    • Media, TV One, 8PM
    • Flyers/Penguins, NBC, 8PM
    • Premier Boxing Champions, Fox, 8PM
    • Ransom, CBS, 8PM
    • Planet Earth II: Mountains, BBC America, 9PM

    Sunday

    • The 89th Annual Academy Awards, ABC, 8:30PM
    • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 8PM
    • The Missing, Starz, 8PM
    • Big Little Lies, HBO, 9PM
    • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9PM
    • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 9PM
    • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9PM
    • Black Sails, Starz, 9PM
    • Homeland, Showtime, 9PM
    • Billions, Showtime, 10PM
    • Trapped, Viceland, 10PM
    • Girls, HBO, 10PM
    • Talking Dead, AMC, 10PM
    • Crashing, HBO, 10:30PM
    • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM

