What's on TV: 'Ultimate Beastmaster,' Oscars

This week we've got the second episode of Planet Earth II, focusing on Mountains this time. It's also time for Netflix to kick off its worldwide reality TV show, Ultimate Beastmaster. Taking more than a few hints from American Ninja Warrior and predecessors like American Gladiators, it tests contestants with a physically challenging obstacle course. Unique wrinkles include that it will have six customized versions for different countries: Brazil, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and the U.S.

Of course, the Academy Awards are also queued up for the weekend, and anime fans can grab Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex on Blu-ray -- although you may want to check the reviews first -- while gamers have some new Watch Dogs 2 DLC to play along with the wide release of Halo Wars 2. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).