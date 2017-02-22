Show More Results
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' cast

Latest in Entertainment

    Image credit: Netflix
    save
    Save
    share

    Crowdfunded 'MST3K' revival hits Netflix April 14th

    Kickstarter backers will have access 'by' that date.
    Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
    1h ago in Art
    Comments
    322 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Tonight, after a "Red Carpet Kickstarter Screening" of the first new Mystery Science Theater 3000 episode, Netflix announced the revived series will launch April 14th. In a message to backers of the biggest crowdfunded video project, creator Joel Hodgson promised that backers with rewards including new episodes or a live screening of the new episodes will "have them by April 14." Netflix didn't have anything to share other than the cast photo above, but at least fans can mark their calendars.

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext file