FCC approves first LTE-U devices

"The LTE-U devices that were certified today have been tested to show they meet all of the FCC's rules," the Commission said in a statement. The FCC went on to say that such devices aren't required to meet the coexistence plan (LTE-U and WiFi) to be certified by the Commission.

As TechCrunch notes, the gadgets that passed certification today are base stations from Ericsson and Nokia that are already out in the wild. "The grants issued today are for the ability for the devices to operate under Part 15 rules in the 5GHz band," according to an FCC statement given to the publication. So, maybe don't expect to see widespread rollout of anything that'll boost your mobile speeds just yet.