'Overwatch' streamer destroys his in-game imposter

In the recorded video, full of expletives and a fair amount of braggadocio, St. James talks to his teammates, asking for shields and calling out the enemy location. In between the two game rounds, the real Kephrii lets his teammates know what's up. "Guys, he's cheating," says St. James. "I told you this; that Kephrii is cheating, he's aim-botting." The hacker is pulling off impossible shots with the help of aiming software on his gaming PC.

The combination of impersonation and facing a cheat has got to be maddening, and you can hear it in the terse way St. James responds to the threat. Both players get their shots in, though St. James seems to dominate the contest. In the final call, the real Kephrii gets the nod for best play of the game for his 5-player kill streak. "Can't even be me with hacks bud," he types into the chat window.