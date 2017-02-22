'Overwatch' streamer destroys his in-game imposter

Brian St. James is called Kephrii in the competitive Overwatch scene, and he's known as the highest ranked Widowmaker player in the world. He recently ran into a hacker impersonating his gamer tag and using cheats, but instead of getting mad, the real Kephrii got even. While streaming the match on YouTube, St. James showed off his skills by consistently killing the fake Kephrii, who played Widowmaker, then Tracer (two different character classes), on the opposing team.
In the recorded video, full of expletives and a fair amount of braggadocio, St. James talks to his teammates, asking for shields and calling out the enemy location. In between the two game rounds, the real Kephrii lets his teammates know what's up. "Guys, he's cheating," says St. James. "I told you this; that Kephrii is cheating, he's aim-botting." The hacker is pulling off impossible shots with the help of aiming software on his gaming PC.
The combination of impersonation and facing a cheat has got to be maddening, and you can hear it in the terse way St. James responds to the threat. Both players get their shots in, though St. James seems to dominate the contest. In the final call, the real Kephrii gets the nod for best play of the game for his 5-player kill streak. "Can't even be me with hacks bud," he types into the chat window.