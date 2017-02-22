Robotic studio takes fashion photos without a camera crew

Live will automatically output photos in formats designed for everything from online stores to Instagram or Snapchat. And no, you aren't forced to shoot against a plain backdrop. You can customize the walls and floors to achieve a specific look, and props are welcome.

Suffice it to say this is strictly for pro use. StyleShoots wants you to get a quote if you intend to buy Live, and even leases run for at least 2 years. And of course, this only works for certain kinds of shots -- you'll still need photographers if you want a more complex shoot or need to go outside. However, this could streamline many of the more common fashion shots, especially for clothing stores that need to fill out their catalogs as quickly as possible.