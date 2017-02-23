Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Google adds voice typing, Doodles and more emoji to gBoard on iOS

There's also support for 15 new languages.
Matt Brian, @m4tt
3m ago in Mobile
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

Google's powerful Gboard app might now be on Android, but it's the iPhone version that is receiving most of the updates. As part of its most recent overhaul, the search giant has extended support to 15 new countries*, and also added a number of new features that make it easier to say what you have to say.

As of now, users have access to all of the latest emoji in iOS 10. If you don't remember, one of the most useful gBoard features is the ability to search and find the perfect emoji, allowing you to decorate texts and emails without scrolling through endless lists of icons.

By incorporating search into its keyboard, you don't need to visit Google.com to find what you're after and share it. Keeping with this theme, the app now also hosts Google Doodles, notifying you of new additions via the animated "G" button. If it's moving, hit the icon and gBoard will display more information about the Doodle on that particular day.

Perhaps the most useful feature is voice support. Like the native keyboard, all you need to do is press the microphone and talk. If you've used Google's voice services before, you'll know that they are pretty reliable, so it might come in handy when you have your hands full or need your eyes fixed on something more important.

*Supported languages include: Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Polish, Romanian, Swedish, Catalan, Hungarian, Malay, Russian, Latin American Spanish and Turkish. They can be selected by opening the Gboard app and choosing "Languages", then "Add Language."

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file