Google adds voice typing, Doodles and more emoji to gBoard on iOS

By incorporating search into its keyboard, you don't need to visit Google.com to find what you're after and share it. Keeping with this theme, the app now also hosts Google Doodles, notifying you of new additions via the animated "G" button. If it's moving, hit the icon and gBoard will display more information about the Doodle on that particular day.

Perhaps the most useful feature is voice support. Like the native keyboard, all you need to do is press the microphone and talk. If you've used Google's voice services before, you'll know that they are pretty reliable, so it might come in handy when you have your hands full or need your eyes fixed on something more important.

*Supported languages include: Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Polish, Romanian, Swedish, Catalan, Hungarian, Malay, Russian, Latin American Spanish and Turkish. They can be selected by opening the Gboard app and choosing "Languages", then "Add Language."