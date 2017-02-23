Google adds voice typing, Doodles and more emoji to gBoard on iOS

Google's powerful Gboard app might now be on Android, but it's the iPhone version that is receiving most of the updates. As part of its most recent overhaul, the search giant has extended support to 15 new countries*, and also added a number of new features that make it easier to say what you have to say.
As of now, users have access to all of the latest emoji in iOS 10. If you don't remember, one of the most useful gBoard features is the ability to search and find the perfect emoji, allowing you to decorate texts and emails without scrolling through endless lists of icons.