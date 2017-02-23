Google is donating $11.5 million to racial justice causes

He says that there isn't a uniform method of data collection thus far, and as such makes apples-to-apples comparisons between reported statistics from one agency to the next nigh impossible.

"We believe better data an be part of the solution, which is why we're investing in organizations using data and evidence to reduce racial disparities in the criminal justice system," Steele explains.

As USA Today notes, this effort is double the amount Google has donated to these types of causes prior. It's also an extension of Google's core belief that through better data, and better ways of understanding it, we can solve a raft of problems.