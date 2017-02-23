Google improves two-step verification on phones

Last summer Google introduced phone prompts as a way of approving sign-in attempts protected by two-step verification. Instead of an email or text, users receive a simple pop-up alerting them to a new sign-in request. While useful, there wasn't much information on the card, save for the location and device being used. Now, Google is refreshing the feature, adding more details about the associated time, location and hardware. As Android Police notes, the wording has also been adjusted slightly in the prompts, from "no" to "no it's just me." It's a small change, but one that should help privacy-conscious users distinguish friend from foe.