Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Google improves two-step verification on phones

You'll now see more information about sign-in requests, such as the time and location.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
58m ago in Security
Comments
303 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Google

Last summer Google introduced phone prompts as a way of approving sign-in attempts protected by two-step verification. Instead of an email or text, users receive a simple pop-up alerting them to a new sign-in request. While useful, there wasn't much information on the card, save for the location and device being used. Now, Google is refreshing the feature, adding more details about the associated time, location and hardware. As Android Police notes, the wording has also been adjusted slightly in the prompts, from "no" to "no it's just me." It's a small change, but one that should help privacy-conscious users distinguish friend from foe.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file