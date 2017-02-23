Google WiFi, OnHub routers inexplicably crashed today

Google's smart router projects are supposed to provide hassle-free networking, but today many owners are experiencing just the opposite. Reports are streaming in of nonfunctional Google OnHub and WiFi units pushing little more than a flashing blue light. On Twitter, the Made by Google team is advising users to try setting up again, while a support forum thread that users in need of immediate access should use the credentials printed on the bottom of their devices.
