Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL
save
Save
share

Google WiFi, OnHub routers inexplicably crashed today

Google is advising affected owners to try hard resets.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Home
Comments
359 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL

Google's smart router projects are supposed to provide hassle-free networking, but today many owners are experiencing just the opposite. Reports are streaming in of nonfunctional Google OnHub and WiFi units pushing little more than a flashing blue light. On Twitter, the Made by Google team is advising users to try setting up again, while a support forum thread that users in need of immediate access should use the credentials printed on the bottom of their devices.

It's unclear what caused the problem because no update went out today, but judging by reports, running through setup again is enough to get most people back up and running. Some owners with mesh networks are reporting that only one of their devices ever went offline, while there are others who are still disconnected even after a hard reset. Of course, for those with any kind of custom settings that could cause quite a headache. We've contacted Google about the issue and will update this post when we receive a response.
Primary onhub flashing blue from OnHub

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file