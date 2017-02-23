How to get banned from Disney's Club Penguin in under 30 seconds

How do you get banned from Disney's tween-focused Club Penguin social network in under 30 seconds? Hacking. Tool-assisted speedruns have been around since the late '90s, showing off inhuman feats in games like Doom and Super Mario Bros. 3. Folks in the speedrunning community are pretty okay with it too, so long as your runs are clearly labeled as such. YouTube user Kevin Y found a way to capitalize on the zeitgeist and has employed a few scripts to get an account banned from Club Penguin (for swearing in chat) in under 30 seconds -- nine seconds faster than the current unassisted speedrun.