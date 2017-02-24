Facebook claims a technical error automatically logged users out

Facebook has issued the following statement in response:

"Earlier today an error in one of our systems designed to help prevent suspicious account access sent a small set of people to our account recovery flow unnecessarily. We have fixed the issue and are in the process of clearing the affected accounts from this recovery flow. We apologize for any inconvenience."

What's more, a source tells us that this was the result of a technical error ( sounds familiar ) and there's no reason to think your account was at risk. And if you got an error earlier, there shouldn't be anything that you need to do to reinstate your account. "[Users] can go through the flow," the source said, "but if they take no action, we will clear the recovery flow on their behalf very soon."

Facebook wasn't alone in this type of error either. Some Google users had a similar issue last night, which might explain any Google OnHub issues. The folks in Mountain View said there's nothing to worry about there, as well.

.@facebook I need my problem fixed. I can't get in touch with anyone at your company and I can't verify my account. Sorry isn't good enough. pic.twitter.com/JDD0dRYSHA — Jason Liebman (@jayliebs) February 24, 2017